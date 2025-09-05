Walleye Capital LLC Purchases New Position in MBX Biosciences, Inc. $MBX

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of MBX Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MBX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of MBX Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of MBX Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of MBX Biosciences by 102.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MBX Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MBX Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $107,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MBX. Mizuho started coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.63.

Shares of MBX opened at $12.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.98. MBX Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.03 million and a P/E ratio of -2.85.

MBX Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is MBX 2109, a parathyroid hormone peptide prodrug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial designed as a potential long-acting hormone replacement therapy for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism.

