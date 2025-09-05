Walleye Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Essential Utilities Inc. $WTRG

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $38.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Essential Utilities Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.18 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.55.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $514.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.70 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 27.62%.The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Essential Utilities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.070-2.110 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.3426 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Zacks Research lowered Essential Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

