Walleye Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF $KCE

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 229.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA KCE opened at $154.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.50 and a 200-day moving average of $137.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.59 million, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $104.46 and a 52 week high of $157.51.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

