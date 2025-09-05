Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 66,795 Community Health Systems, Inc. $CYH

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 66,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Stock Up 1.6%

CYH opened at $2.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average of $3.08. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $6.29. The stock has a market cap of $398.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Community Health Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at -0.400–0.100 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CYH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.58.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Articles

