Walleye Capital LLC Raises Stake in Sasol Ltd. $SSL

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sasol Ltd. (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,616 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Sasol were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Sasol by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,054,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 528,860 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Sasol by 2,401.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 825,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 792,450 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Sasol by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 709,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 50,412 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Sasol by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 610,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 317,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Sasol by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 433,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 136,300 shares during the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

SSL stock opened at $6.93 on Friday. Sasol Ltd. has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average of $4.62.

Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.

