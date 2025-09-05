Walleye Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR $LOMA

Walleye Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:LOMA – Free Report) by 67.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,711 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOMA. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,735,000. INCA Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,860,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,669 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,387,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,570,000 after acquiring an additional 655,533 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,161,000. Finally, Glenorchy Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 462,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 232,055 shares during the period. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

Shares of NYSE:LOMA opened at $9.17 on Friday. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $14.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.16.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

