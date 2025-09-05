Walleye Capital LLC Reduces Position in E.W. Scripps Company (The) $SSP

Walleye Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps Company (The) (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,175 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of E.W. Scripps worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 111.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in E.W. Scripps during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in E.W. Scripps during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading LLC lifted its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 479.9% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 13,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584 shares during the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of E.W. Scripps stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. E.W. Scripps Company has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $4.17. The company has a market cap of $265.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.63.

E.W. Scripps ( NASDAQ:SSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 4.25%.The firm had revenue of $540.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.17 million. On average, equities analysts expect that E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of E.W. Scripps from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

