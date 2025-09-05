Walleye Capital LLC Sells 151,911 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. $DV

Walleye Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 92.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,911 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DV. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,117,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,474,000 after acquiring an additional 160,406 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,579,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 578,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,107,000 after acquiring an additional 299,646 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 221,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
DoubleVerify Stock Down 4.5%
NYSE DV opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $23.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.86.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have weighed in on DV. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on DoubleVerify from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Barclays upped their price target on DoubleVerify from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $13.00 price target on DoubleVerify and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.13.
DoubleVerify Profile
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.
