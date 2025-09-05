Walleye Capital LLC Sells 18,760 Shares of Realty Income Corporation $O

Walleye Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 83.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,760 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Realty Income by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 84,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,018,000 after buying an additional 19,965 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 148,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,636,000 after buying an additional 24,467 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 142,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,266,000 after buying an additional 8,297 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,421,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,589,000 after buying an additional 48,024 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O opened at $58.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a PE ratio of 56.58, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.68 and a 200-day moving average of $56.94. Realty Income Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.71 and a 52 week high of $64.88.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.269 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 313.59%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

