Walleye Capital LLC Sells 24,152 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. $UPLD

Walleye Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,681 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,152 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Upland Software worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Upland Software by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 406,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 209,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 321,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 169,240 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,301,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after buying an additional 154,667 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 398,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 100,157 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UPLD shares. Wall Street Zen cut Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

Upland Software Trading Down 12.1%

NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $2.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.45. Upland Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $5.64.

Upland Software Profile

(Free Report)

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

