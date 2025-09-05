Walleye Capital LLC Sells 32,787 Shares of M-tron Industries, Inc. $MPTI

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI – Free Report) by 86.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,787 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.18% of M-tron Industries worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Illumine Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M-tron Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. Illumine Investment Management LLC now owns 23,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M-tron Industries by 16.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of M-tron Industries during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in M-tron Industries by 33.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in M-tron Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. 23.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at M-tron Industries

In other M-tron Industries news, President William Arnold Drafts purchased 1,000 shares of M-tron Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $40,500.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 11,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,824. This trade represents a 9.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M-tron Industries Stock Up 2.5%

About M-tron Industries

M-tron Industries stock opened at $45.12 on Friday. M-tron Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $71.10. The company has a market cap of $131.75 million, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.38.

M-tron Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave filters; cavity, crystal, ceramic, lumped element, and switched filters; high frequency and performance OCXOs, integrated PLL OCXOs, TCXOs, VCXOs, and low jitter and harsh environment oscillators; crystal resonators, integrated microwave assemblies; and solid-state power amplifier products.

