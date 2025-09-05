Walleye Capital LLC Sells 45,572 Shares of CeriBell, Inc. $CBLL

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its stake in CeriBell, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLL – Free Report) by 77.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,572 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in CeriBell were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in CeriBell during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in CeriBell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in CeriBell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in CeriBell during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in CeriBell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000.

Get CeriBell alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on CeriBell in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CeriBell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Insider Activity at CeriBell

In other CeriBell news, CEO Xingjuan Chao sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $442,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 776,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,735,589.40. The trade was a 3.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $342,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 28,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,489.50. The trade was a 41.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,402 in the last 90 days. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CeriBell Stock Up 6.2%

Shares of CBLL opened at $12.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $452.02 million and a P/E ratio of -4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 13.31 and a quick ratio of 12.91. CeriBell, Inc. has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $32.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.13.

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. CeriBell had a negative return on equity of 48.42% and a negative net margin of 63.83%.The business had revenue of $21.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.52 million. CeriBell has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CeriBell, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CeriBell

(Free Report)

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. We have developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CeriBell, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CeriBell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CeriBell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.