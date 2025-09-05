Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Portland General Electric Company $POR

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 29.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 17.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 21.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 6.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,472,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $556,266,000 after buying an additional 559,201 shares during the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

POR opened at $42.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.63. Portland General Electric Company has a 1-year low of $39.54 and a 1-year high of $49.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $807.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Portland General Electric has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.330 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric Company will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 2,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $107,634.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 27,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,130.15. This represents a 8.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Lewis sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $77,673.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,710.90. This represents a 12.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut shares of Portland General Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.40.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

