Walleye Capital LLC Trims Stake in Rackspace Technology, Inc. $RXT

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Free Report) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,259 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Rackspace Technology worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RXT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 4,053.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 846,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 825,741 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1,692.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 406,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 383,938 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 243.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 264,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 187,200 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. 82.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $2.95 to $1.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $1.75 to $1.40 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $1.58.

Rackspace Technology Price Performance

Shares of RXT opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $311.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.06. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.49.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $666.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.86 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Rackspace Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.060–0.040 EPS.

Rackspace Technology Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

