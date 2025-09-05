Walleye Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in MannKind Corporation $MNKD

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,701 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in MannKind were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 8.0% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 346,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 25,815 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 53.3% during the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 45,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 15,779 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the first quarter worth $165,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 1.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 662,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 184.5% during the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 74,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 48,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNKD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of MannKind from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MannKind from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of MannKind from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MannKind presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

MannKind Stock Down 3.1%

MNKD stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.44. MannKind Corporation has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $7.63.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $76.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.82 million. MannKind had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 32.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MannKind Corporation will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at MannKind

In other news, Director Steven B. Binder sold 75,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $296,945.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 830,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,272,201.52. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MannKind Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

Featured Articles

