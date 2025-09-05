Zeta Global Holdings Corp. $ZETA Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 261.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZETA opened at $18.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.18. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -98.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZETA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zeta Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Zeta Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

