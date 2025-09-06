108,789 Shares in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. $VYGR Purchased by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 108,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYGR. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,230,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 740,000 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,570,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,576,000 after buying an additional 278,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after buying an additional 275,571 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 261,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 31,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $4.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.42. The firm has a market cap of $235.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.90. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $8.27.

Voyager Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VYGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 253.49% and a negative return on equity of 37.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush lowered their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voyager Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

