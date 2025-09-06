111, Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:YI) Short Interest Up 82.6% in August

111, Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,200 shares, agrowthof82.6% from the July 31st total of 2,300 shares. Currently,0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently,0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 111

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 111 stock. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 111, Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:YI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of 111 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.32% of the company’s stock.

Get 111 alerts:

111 Stock Performance

Shares of YI opened at $5.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.77. 111 has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.25 million, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

111 ( NASDAQ:YI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 19th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $486.35 million during the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 111 in a research note on Saturday, August 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on YI

111 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through the B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 111 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 111 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.