11,262 Shares in Radiant Logistics, Inc. $RLGT Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,376,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,617,000 after acquiring an additional 110,086 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 449,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 396,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 30,305 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 44,844 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the first quarter worth about $674,000. 53.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radiant Logistics Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT opened at $6.46 on Friday. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $7.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average of $6.20. The firm has a market cap of $304.52 million, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

In other Radiant Logistics news, CFO Todd Macomber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $153,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 156,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,729.60. The trade was a 13.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

