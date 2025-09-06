11,730 Shares in Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. $AARD Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AARD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Aardvark Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Decheng Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $29,419,000.

Get Aardvark Therapeutics alerts:

Aardvark Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3%

NASDAQ AARD opened at $8.60 on Friday. Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $19.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aardvark Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AARD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.14).

AARD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Aardvark Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AARD

About Aardvark Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of a novel small molecule therapeutics for obesity and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Tien Lee in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AARD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AARD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aardvark Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aardvark Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.