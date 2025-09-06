12,408 Shares in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. $MGIC Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,408 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGIC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 9,752 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 11,442 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 16.9% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 56,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. 24.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Magic Software Enterprises Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of MGIC opened at $19.64 on Friday. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.44. The stock has a market cap of $964.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.06 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Magic Software Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magic Software Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a $0.296 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 290.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud-based services in Israel and internationally. Its Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

