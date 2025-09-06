14,643 Shares in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. $WMS Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,643 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $148.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.22. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.92 and a 52 week high of $166.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.26.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 14.82%.The firm had revenue of $829.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Drainage Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMS. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, August 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $143.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Monday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.56.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

