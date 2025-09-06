148,560 Shares in Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ATNM Bought by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 148,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 251,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 11,812 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 413.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 123,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 99,158 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 183,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 37,159 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 49,214 shares during the period. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 114.1% in the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 30,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 16,450 shares in the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $49.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of -0.30. Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $2.41.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops antibody radiation conjugates and other targeted radiotherapies intended to improve outcomes for people who have failed existing oncology therapies. Its Iomab-B is an induction and conditioning agent prior to bone marrow transplant in patients with relapsed and refractory acute myeloid leukemia (r/r AML).
