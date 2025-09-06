148,560 Shares in Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ATNM Bought by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 148,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 251,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 11,812 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 413.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 123,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 99,158 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 183,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 37,159 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 49,214 shares during the period. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 114.1% in the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 30,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 16,450 shares in the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $49.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of -0.30. Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $2.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATNM shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops antibody radiation conjugates and other targeted radiotherapies intended to improve outcomes for people who have failed existing oncology therapies. Its Iomab-B is an induction and conditioning agent prior to bone marrow transplant in patients with relapsed and refractory acute myeloid leukemia (r/r AML).

