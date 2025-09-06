15,050 Shares in Waterstone Financial, Inc. $WSBF Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 15,050 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,942 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 154,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,441 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 16,614.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,552 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waterstone Financial news, Director Michael L. Hansen sold 109,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $1,538,854.35. Following the sale, the director owned 1,541 shares in the company, valued at $21,651.05. The trade was a 98.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,720. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waterstone Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Waterstone Financial stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $275.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average of $13.40. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.86.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.04 million during the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 6.07%.

Waterstone Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

