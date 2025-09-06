17,259 Shares in CI&T Inc. $CINT Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CINT. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of CI&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of CI&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of CI&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CI&T by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc bought a new stake in shares of CI&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINT stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. CI&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $705.72 million, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average is $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

CI&T ( NYSE:CINT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.84 million. CI&T had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 7.27%. CI&T has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that CI&T Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CINT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of CI&T in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on CI&T from $8.00 to $6.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised CI&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CI&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CI&T in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CI&T currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

CI&T, Inc provides strategy, design and software engineering services to enable digital transformation. The firm’s solutions and services include Digital Strategy, Customer-Centric Design and Top-of-the-Line Software Engineering. The company was founded by Cesar Nivaldo Gon, Bruno Guiçardi Neto and Fernando Matt Borges Martins on June 7, 2021 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

