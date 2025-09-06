212,504 Shares in Offerpad Solutions Inc. $OPAD Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 212,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Offerpad Solutions by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 17,322 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Offerpad Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on OPAD shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Offerpad Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Offerpad Solutions from $1.00 to $1.15 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.41.

Offerpad Solutions Price Performance

NYSE OPAD opened at $5.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.40. Offerpad Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $6.35.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.91 million. Offerpad Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.08% and a negative return on equity of 132.77%. Offerpad Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Offerpad Solutions Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Offerpad Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled solutions for residential real estate market in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer that provides home buyers the opportunity to browse and tour homes online.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.