21,448 Shares in Yatsen Holding Limited Sponsored ADR $YSG Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen Holding Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YSG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of YSG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Yatsen by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 213,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 64,416 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Yatsen by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 55,766 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Yatsen by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Yatsen in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Yatsen in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000.

Get Yatsen alerts:

Yatsen Stock Up 6.6%

YSG stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.43 and its 200-day moving average is $6.72. The company has a market cap of $864.10 million, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of -2.10. Yatsen Holding Limited Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $11.57.

Yatsen ( NYSE:YSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter. Yatsen had a negative net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.35%. Yatsen has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Yatsen Holding Limited Sponsored ADR will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yatsen declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, May 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Yatsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on YSG

About Yatsen

(Free Report)

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby’s Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics for lips, eyes, and face; skin care products, including face serums and creams, eye creams, masks, toners, makeup removers, cleansers, ampoules, and anti-acne patches; and beauty tools and kits, sunscreen products, and beauty devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yatsen Holding Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.