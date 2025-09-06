31,239 Shares in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. $PGY Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the first quarter worth about $786,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the first quarter worth about $649,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 130.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 207,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 117,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the first quarter worth about $107,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pagaya Technologies Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ PGY opened at $37.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 5.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $41.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.03 and a 200-day moving average of $19.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, insider Yahav Yulzari sold 241,160 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $4,738,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,846,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,584,982.60. The trade was a 5.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Avital Pardo sold 239,989 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $4,715,783.85. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 802,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,778,183.65. This represents a 23.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 846,773 shares of company stock valued at $16,834,721. 47.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PGY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Pagaya Technologies from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Pagaya Technologies from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Pagaya Technologies from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Pagaya Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

