31,626 Shares in Zenas BioPharma, Inc. $ZBIO Bought by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Zenas BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBIO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 31,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zenas BioPharma in the first quarter valued at about $348,000.

Get Zenas BioPharma alerts:

Zenas BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZBIO opened at $20.51 on Friday. Zenas BioPharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zenas BioPharma ( NASDAQ:ZBIO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.23).

Several research analysts have commented on ZBIO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Zenas BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zenas BioPharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZBIO

About Zenas BioPharma

(Free Report)

Zenas BioPharma, Inc is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transformative immunology-based therapies for patients. The company was founded by Lonnie O. Moulder Jr on November 12, 2019 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zenas BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zenas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.