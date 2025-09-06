33,038 Shares in Global Water Resources, Inc. $GWRS Acquired by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 33,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GWRS. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Global Water Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 4,273.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 14,659 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Global Water Resources by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Global Water Resources by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the period. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Global Water Resources Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $9.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.35. The company has a market cap of $268.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98.

Global Water Resources Dividend Announcement

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 million. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 10.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0253 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 315.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GWRS

About Global Water Resources

(Free Report)

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It serves approximately 82,000 people in approximately 32,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.