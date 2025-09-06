37,012 Shares in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. $DAWN Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAWN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 927,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,745,000 after acquiring an additional 90,822 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 547,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 51,960 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Lauren Merendino sold 3,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $25,495.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 41,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,872.87. The trade was a 8.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 16,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $108,712.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 161,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,441.05. This trade represents a 9.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,295 shares of company stock valued at $191,557 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.9%

DAWN stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $16.76. The company has a market capitalization of $773.35 million, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of -1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.32.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. Day One Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 50.63%.The business had revenue of $33.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on DAWN. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

