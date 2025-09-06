4,010 Shares in Navios Maritime Partners LP $NMM Acquired by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners LP (NYSE:NMM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NMM. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,473 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $769,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 14,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE NMM opened at $48.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.62. Navios Maritime Partners LP has a 12-month low of $28.37 and a 12-month high of $65.89.

Navios Maritime Partners Announces Dividend

Navios Maritime Partners ( NYSE:NMM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The shipping company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $327.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.58 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 23.31%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners LP will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.99%.

Navios Maritime Partners Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

