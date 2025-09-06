45,908 Shares in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. $THR Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 45,908 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.14% of Thermon Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Thermon Group by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Thermon Group by 3,912.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Thermon Group during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thermon Group during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in Thermon Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Thermon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th.

Thermon Group Stock Down 3.3%

THR opened at $25.47 on Friday. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average of $27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $842.01 million, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $108.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.53 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Thermon Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.770-1.990 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermon Group Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

