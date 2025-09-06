5,149 Shares in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) $NTB Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,149 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 109,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 10.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 216.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 64.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NTB stock opened at $44.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.25 and its 200 day moving average is $41.82. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a twelve month low of $34.77 and a twelve month high of $46.89.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Increases Dividend

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 27.05%.The company had revenue of $146.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. This is a positive change from Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Channel Islands and the UK, and Other. The Bermuda and Cayman segments offer retail banking and wealth management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) (NYSE:NTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.