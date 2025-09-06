52,478 Shares in Compass Therapeutics, Inc. $CMPX Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 52,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 298.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12,917 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Stock Up 2.1%

CMPX opened at $3.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.48. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Compass Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CMPX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CMPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Compass Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.89.

Compass Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

