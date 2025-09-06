5,995 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPYV stock opened at $54.44 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $44.39 and a one year high of $55.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.50 and a 200-day moving average of $51.45.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

