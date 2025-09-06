91,515 Shares in European Wax Center, Inc. $EWCZ Acquired by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 91,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in European Wax Center during the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in European Wax Center by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 591,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 207,377 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in European Wax Center by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 416,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 103,042 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in European Wax Center during the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 135,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 51,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EWCZ shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of European Wax Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $5.50 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.93.

EWCZ stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.72 million, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.48. European Wax Center, Inc. has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $8.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.38.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

