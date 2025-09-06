AAC Clyde Space AB (publ) (OTC:ACCMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AAC Clyde Space AB (publ) (OTC:ACCMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 100 shares, adeclineof66.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
AAC Clyde Space AB (publ) Stock Performance
ACCMF stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. AAC Clyde Space AB has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $15.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02.
AAC Clyde Space AB (publ) Company Profile
