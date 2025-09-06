AAC Clyde Space AB (publ) (OTC:ACCMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AAC Clyde Space AB (publ) (OTC:ACCMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 100 shares, adeclineof66.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AAC Clyde Space AB (publ) Stock Performance

ACCMF stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. AAC Clyde Space AB has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $15.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02.

Get AAC Clyde Space AB (publ) alerts:

AAC Clyde Space AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

AAC Clyde Space AB (publ) manufactures and sells miniaturized and advanced subsystems and components for cube and small satellites in Sweden, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company offers command and data handling, batteries, electrical power systems, laser and radio communications systems, solar arrays, lightweight structure solutions, payload solutions, attitude determination and control systems, propulsion systems, and smallsat technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for AAC Clyde Space AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAC Clyde Space AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.