ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Shares Down 5.9% Following Weak Earnings

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) traded down 5.9% on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $44.06 and last traded at $45.27. 281,409 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 489,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.10.
The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS.
ABM Industries Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.48%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently commented on ABM shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Baird R W upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.
Insider Transactions at ABM Industries
In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 17,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $828,517.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 71,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,425.68. This trade represents a 19.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Gartland sold 3,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $168,924.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,208.16. This represents a 10.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of ABM Industries
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in ABM Industries by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ABM Industries Stock Up 0.3%
The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.52.
About ABM Industries
ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.
