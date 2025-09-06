ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Short Interest Down 47.1% in August

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,034,700 shares, adeclineof47.1% from the July 31st total of 1,957,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 449.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 449.9 days.
ABN AMRO Bank Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ABMRF opened at $28.90 on Friday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $31.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.54.
About ABN AMRO Bank
