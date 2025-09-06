ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Short Interest Down 47.1% in August

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,034,700 shares, adeclineof47.1% from the July 31st total of 1,957,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 449.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 449.9 days.

ABN AMRO Bank Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ABMRF opened at $28.90 on Friday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $31.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.54.

About ABN AMRO Bank

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and financial services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; investment and insurance products; and consumer, personal, car, and home improvement loan.

