Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.71.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 1.6%

ASO stock opened at $50.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $33.34 and a 52 week high of $64.61.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.13). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 6.21%.The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Academy Sports and Outdoors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.450-6.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.74%.

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, Director Christopher Lee Turner sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $195,712.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,096.32. This represents a 38.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 774,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,581,000 after acquiring an additional 49,106 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,569,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 97,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,314,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,624,000 after buying an additional 13,371 shares in the last quarter.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

