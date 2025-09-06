ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) versus Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Financial Comparison

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) and Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ACRES Commercial Realty and Arbor Realty Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACRES Commercial Realty $83.49 million 1.89 $29.27 million ($0.02) -1,059.95 Arbor Realty Trust $1.17 billion 2.00 $264.64 million $0.91 13.37

Risk & Volatility

Arbor Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than ACRES Commercial Realty. ACRES Commercial Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arbor Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

ACRES Commercial Realty has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arbor Realty Trust has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ACRES Commercial Realty and Arbor Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACRES Commercial Realty 26.22% 3.37% 0.80% Arbor Realty Trust 20.75% 12.26% 2.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ACRES Commercial Realty and Arbor Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACRES Commercial Realty 0 1 1 0 2.50 Arbor Realty Trust 2 2 1 0 1.80

ACRES Commercial Realty presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.78%. Arbor Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $12.63, indicating a potential upside of 3.79%. Given Arbor Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arbor Realty Trust is more favorable than ACRES Commercial Realty.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.0% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of Arbor Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Arbor Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Arbor Realty Trust beats ACRES Commercial Realty on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Exantas Capital Corp. and changed its name to ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. in February 2021. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities. In addition, the company offers bridge financing products to borrowers who seek short-term capital to be used in an acquisition of property; financing by making preferred equity investments in entities that directly or indirectly own real property; mezzanine financing in the form of loans that are subordinate to a conventional first mortgage loan and senior to the borrower’s equity in a transaction; junior participation financing in the form of a junior participating interest in the senior debt; and financing products to borrowers who are looking to acquire conventional, workforce, and affordable single-family housing. Further, it underwrites, originates, sells, and services multifamily mortgage loans through conduit/commercial mortgage-backed securities programs. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, New York.

