ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Short Interest Update

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 29,700 shares, agrowthof99.3% from the July 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACSAY opened at $15.20 on Friday. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $15.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.90.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Company Profile

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain, the United States, Australia, Canada, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company undertakes civil construction activities related to building infrastructure, such as highways, motorways, railways, marine works, airports, residential buildings, and social infrastructures and facilities; data centers, healthcare and educational facilities, airports, sports, and commercial offices; and roads and bridges, dams and water treatment plants, and underground projects.

