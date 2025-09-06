ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Short Interest Update

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 29,700 shares, agrowthof99.3% from the July 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ACSAY opened at $15.20 on Friday. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $15.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.90.
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Company Profile
