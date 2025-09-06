Addus HomeCare’s (ADUS) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.89.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADUS

Addus HomeCare Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of ADUS opened at $113.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.01 and its 200 day moving average is $107.00. Addus HomeCare has a fifty-two week low of $88.96 and a fifty-two week high of $136.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $349.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Addus HomeCare’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Addus HomeCare

In other news, EVP Brian Poff sold 7,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $904,069.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,656,403.60. This represents a 11.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Veronica Hill-Milbourne sold 1,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $180,555.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,350.31. The trade was a 23.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,310 shares of company stock worth $3,958,375. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Addus HomeCare

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter worth about $41,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the second quarter worth about $61,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 25.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 560.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Addus HomeCare

(Get Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.