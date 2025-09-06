Adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, DZ Bank raised shares of Adidas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Adidas Stock Up 2.1%

Adidas stock opened at $103.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adidas has a twelve month low of $94.33 and a twelve month high of $137.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.45.

Adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Adidas had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 20.68%. As a group, analysts expect that Adidas will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Adidas by 13,801.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 124,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,710,000 after acquiring an additional 123,797 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Adidas by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Adidas by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adidas by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

