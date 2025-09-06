Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading Down 6.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.9% during trading on Friday after Seaport Res Ptn downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $150.29 and last traded at $150.62. 33,731,594 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 46,401,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.79.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.33.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $36,893,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,359,748 shares in the company, valued at $550,897,879.56. This represents a 6.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $1,732,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,738,721.05. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 252,998 shares of company stock worth $41,415,580. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $245.28 billion, a PE ratio of 86.86, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

