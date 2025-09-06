AerSale Corporation $ASLE Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP cut its position in shares of AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ:ASLE – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 191,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,101 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.41% of AerSale worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in AerSale by 3,427.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AerSale by 37.8% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AerSale by 85.4% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of AerSale by 133.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of AerSale by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut AerSale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on AerSale from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut AerSale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

AerSale Stock Performance

AerSale stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.45 million, a P/E ratio of 60.93 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.93. AerSale Corporation has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $9.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AerSale Company Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

