Agilysys, Inc. $AGYS Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,450 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Agilysys by 64.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Agilysys by 2,026.0% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilysys in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Agilysys by 11.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGYS opened at $110.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 221.12 and a beta of 0.64. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.71 and a 1 year high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.78.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Agilysys had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 4.85%.The business had revenue of $76.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Agilysys has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.39, for a total transaction of $36,965.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 114,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,016,151.49. This represents a 0.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William David Wood III sold 321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.39, for a total transaction of $36,398.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 47,288 shares in the company, valued at $5,361,986.32. The trade was a 0.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 905 shares of company stock worth $102,618. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities set a $152.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Agilysys from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.86.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

