Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRYY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 100 shares, adropof50.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Akastor ASA Stock Performance

AKRYY stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average is $6.51. Akastor ASA has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $12.09.

Get Akastor ASA alerts:

About Akastor ASA

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Akastor ASA operates as an oilfield services investment company in Norway and internationally. The company offers vessel-based subsea well construction and intervention services to the oil and gas industry. It also provides anchor handling, towing, and supply services to offshore oil and gas fields. In addition, the company offers a range of offshore drilling equipment products and packages.

Receive News & Ratings for Akastor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akastor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.