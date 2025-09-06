Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 61.00% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Akero Therapeutics’ Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.02) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Cowen started coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Akero Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $44.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.36 and a beta of -0.24. Akero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $58.40. The company has a current ratio of 12.66, a quick ratio of 12.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.73.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.11. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Akero Therapeutics

In other news, insider Timothy Rolph sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $616,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 167,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,239,213.20. This represents a 6.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $529,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 91,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,289.60. This trade represents a 9.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,406 shares of company stock worth $10,144,055 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Akero Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 386,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,625,000 after acquiring an additional 84,573 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 6,783.5% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 1,018.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 16,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,925,000.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

